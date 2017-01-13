Remember The Kid From ‘The Omen’? Boy, You Gotta See What He’s Up To Now

You might not remember the name Harvey Spencer Stephens, but if you’re a fan of old school horror movies then you’re more than likely familiar with his work.

Back in 1976 Harvey played the role of Damien Thorn in the iconic The Omen – or to put it another way, he was the Antichrist.

His most famous scene involved him peddling around on a tricycle, which you can enjoy below:

I know it’s quite early in the day for a horror clip, but it is Friday the 13th after all.

So what’s he up to these days? Over to the Daily Mail:

[He] faces jail today after he admitted to punching two cyclists in a road rage attack. …Stephens, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm and one count of criminal damage after the incident near Westerham, Kent, on August 21 last year. Stephens will return to court today – Friday 13 – to be sentenced for the attack in which he got out of his Audi RS6 to hit the two men, breaking one of their helmets…

Charming – I guess he’s fallen out of love with the prawn lifestyle.

Turns out he’s always had something of a nasty streak:

After he was selected for the role of Damien, Stephens – who was just four-years-old at the time – needed to have his blonde hair dyed dark brown. The youngster was handed the role after he attacked the film’s director Richard Donner when instructed, punching him in the testicles.

Note – if any young kids sucker punch you in the testicles you should keep your distance.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

