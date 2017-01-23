Remo get first win, Rangers, Enyimba also triumph

The city of Sagamu was turned to a carnival town yesterday when newly promoted Remo Stars won their first game in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) with a 1-0 defeat of hitherto unbeaten Abia Warriors. Interestingly, all the home teams took maximum points from their matches yesterday.

Abia Warriors took the 2016/2017 NPFL season like a team on fire when they went to Enugu to defeat champions, Rangers, and also beat Katsina United in their second match. But they came unstuck against a determined Remo Stars, who lost their opening first two matches.

Victor Mbaoma scored the winning goal for the Ogun State team late in the game to send Abia Warriors back to Umuahia empty handed.

At the Nnanmdi Azikiwe Stadium,, Enugu, a Bobby Clement’s goal after 23 minutes gave Rangers their first win of the season at the expense of El Kanemi Warriors.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars defeated Shooting Stars of Ibadan, with Adamu Mohammed striking just before the finalk whistle to break the hearts of the Ibadan lads, who led for a better part of the game.

Adigun Adewale put 3SC ahead four minutes before the break, but Mohammed’s brace in the second half ensured the Fatai Amao’s lads left Kano with no point.

The biggest win of the day was in Lagos, where Stephen Odey scored a hat trick as MFM mauled Lobi Stars 4-0.

The fourth goal was scored by Beninoise, Giscard Tchato.

Plateau United maintained top spot in the league following a 3-1 defeat of 10-man Sunshine Stars at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos.

The Jos-based outfit lead with nine points from their opening three games.

In Calabar, where Enyimba play their home games, the Peoples Elephant defeated Gombe United 2-0 with new boy, Ibrahim Mustapha, getting the first goal in the 68th minute, before Skipper Mfon Udoh added the second from the spot on the dot of 90 minutes.

Rivers United beat Niger Tornadoes 1-0 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt with Ivoirian, Guy Kuemian, netting the winner in the 22nd minute, just as Metu Chigozirim scored the only goal as ABS secured a hard fought 1-0 victory against FC Ifeanyiubah in Ilorin.

In other matches, Wikki Tourists beat Akwa United a 1-0 defeat in Bauchi, the same margin with which Katsina United defeated Nasarawa United in Katsina.

