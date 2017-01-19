Renaissance Capital appoints Ayeni to its Sub-Saharan Africa research team

In the a bid to develop a stronger African presence, Renaissance Capital, an emerging and frontier markets investment bank, has announced the appointment of Adedayo Ayeni to its Sub-Saharan Africa research team.

A statement from the organisation released on January 19 stated that Ayeni has joined the Firm to take over responsibility for the Firm’s industrials and consumer coverage in the SSA region.

In this role, Ayeni would be working in close collaboration with the already strong Renaissance Capital analyst team across the continent.

Temi Popoola, chief executive officer for Nigeria, said of the addition of Ayeni to the team will improve their service offering in SSA.

“We are very pleased that Adedayo has joined our Sub-Saharan Africa team. His extensive experience and insight into the regional consumer and industrial sectors will ensure that our analysis remains at the forefront of Sub-Saharan Africa research.

He further said, “This appointment illustrates Renaissance Capital’s on-going commitment to enhancing its Sub-Saharan Africa client offering.”

Ayeni has over seven years’ experience of analysis across the Sub-Saharan Africa consumer sector, and has been ranked by Bloomberg among the top analysts covering leading regional companies.

Prior to joining Renaissance Capital, he spent over a year at Banco Português de Investmento (BPI) Capital Africa in Cape Town as an Equity Research Analyst, where he covered regional cement producers and the broader consumer sector.

Previously, he was at CSL Securities for over four years, where he was instrumental in building up the consumer franchise, as well as initiating the company’s coverage of the palm oil industry.

Before this, Ayeni was Senior Economic Research Analyst at Financial Derivatives, an economic research and consultancy company based in Lagos.

He holds a degree in Economics from Babcock University and an MBA from the Lagos Business School.

