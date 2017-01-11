Renard: To Win 2017 AFCON, Ghana Needs Luck

Head coach of Morocco Herve Renard believes without luck, Ghana have no chance of winning the 2017 AFCON.

The black stars have made it to every AFCON since 2006 and have made it to the semifinals five times and the final twice in 2010 and 2015.

“Ghana have the qualities to win every tournament but luck always elude them during tournaments. They can win this very championship but they need a bit of luck,” Renard told TV3.

“It is difficult to judge from the outside but Ghana always have big potentials, always with good players.

“Now the team is very different but at every Afcon, there is a chance for Ghana who normally are in the last four. Maybe they have to believe in themselves a bit more and be a bit lucky,” he added.

Ghana are in Group D alongside Egypt, Mali and Uganda, with the tournament kicking off this weekend in Gabon.

Renard guided Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire to clinch the Afcon in 2012 and 2015 respectively, becoming the only coach to achieve that feat.

The post Renard: To Win 2017 AFCON, Ghana Needs Luck appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

