Renovated Abuja Primary Healthcare Centre begins operation

The centre was commissioned under the first phase of a Federal Government scheme to revitalise over 10,000 PHCs.

The post Renovated Abuja Primary Healthcare Centre begins operation appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

