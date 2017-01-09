Renowned photographer hilariously puts wedding guest on blast (photo)
How many of you attend weddings, public events and hang your legs up like this?
This young man was caught on camera and put on blast by wedding photographer Maigaskiya who promised to reveal his face the next time he tries it again.
Well done bros! You try this again at an event, I will show your face. But am saving the full view; never can tell which office you shall be running for in the future😁😆😆😂
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG