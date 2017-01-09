Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Renowned photographer hilariously puts wedding guest on blast (photo)

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

How many of you attend weddings, public events and hang your legs up like this?

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This young man was caught on camera and put on blast by wedding photographer Maigaskiya who promised to reveal his face the next time he tries it again.

Well done bros! You try this again at an event, I will show your face. But am saving the full view; never can tell which office you shall be running for in the future😁😆😆😂

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.