Rent-to-own scheme houses in Nigeria reasonably priced – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Rent-to-own scheme houses in Nigeria reasonably priced
Naija247news
Lagos State Commisioner for Housing Prince Gbolahan Lawal has said the houses that are under the Rent-to-Own and the Rental Housing program are affordably priced, especially if the prevailing economic conditions are considered. Lawal was speaking at …
Lagos State House Of Assembly Okays Death Penalty For Kidnappers
How to Apply For A House In The Lagos State Rent-To-Own Scheme
Lagos Assembly ratifies death penalty for kidnappers if …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG