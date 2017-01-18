#ReOpenLautech: Ajimobi Addresses Protesting Students (Video)

LAUTECH Students Protest Video. Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday, released a video showing his encounter with protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho, co-owned with the Osun State Government. See Video Below: The aggrieved students had on Wednesday staged a protest to the state Government House over the closure of their school for eight months. An initial video of the protestn which was has since gone viral, drew criticism against Ajimobi. Reacting to the video, Special Assistant to the governor on Communication and Strategy, Yomi Layinka released the new video. In the new video, Ajimobi frowned at the “unruly” attitude of the students. Ajimobi was heard saying, “I was in a meeting when they told me students are out here and I suspended my meeting to address you but you students are acting unruly.” ALSO READ: Nigerian Warship Sails To Gambia Ahead of Thursday’s Inauguration The angry students interrupted him but, Ajimobi who will not condone their behaviour snapped back, “Listen to me, I don’t believe most of you are students.” Speaking interchangeably in Yoruba and English language, the governor said, “if all of you are truly students, you would listen to me. “If you are not […]

