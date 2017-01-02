Rep doles empowerment materials to constituents

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE member representing Ikpoba Okhai/Egor Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Johnson Agbonayinma, has distributed empowerment materials to members of his constituency, even as he laid the foundation for a skill acquisition centre estimated as N65 million.

Governor Godwin Obaseki was represented at the foundation laying ceremony by the State Head of Service, Mrs Gladys Idahor.

Some of the empowerment materials distributed by the lawmaker include 150 milling machines, 80 sewing machines and food items.

Speaking at the occasion, Agbonayinma said the skill acquisition centre would help train members of his constituency in different skills, noting that it would help assuage the pains of the people in the current economic recession.

According to him, “this skill acquisition centre when completed must be properly utilized in the training of our youths and women to be self-reliant in their quest to conquer the hard times we are facing as a nation.”

