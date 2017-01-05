Pages Navigation Menu

Repentant Boko Haram Members Urge Colleagues To Embrace Peace

Some repentant Boko Haram members on Thursday appealed to their fellow sect members still in Sambisa forest to lay down their arms and embrace peace. One of them, Joseph David, made the appeal when the Army presented them to journalists in Maiduguri, ten of the sect members who surrendered to the troops. David, who is …

