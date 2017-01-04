Repentant Boko Haram members urge colleagues to lay down arms
“We have been accepted by the Nigerian Government, contrary to what we were told by the sect leaders.”
The post Repentant Boko Haram members urge colleagues to lay down arms appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG