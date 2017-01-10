Report: Bitcoin ETF Could Amass $300 Million in Assets (If Approved)

A new investor note published by analyst Needham & Company projects that a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) could attract as much as $300m in new assets in the first week alone. Writing about the potential impact of an ETF on the nascent market, analyst Spencer Bogart speculates that such an approval is likely to have a […]

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

