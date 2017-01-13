Report: Diego Costa Involved In Bust-up With Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly been involved in a blazing row with manager Antonio Conte due to disagreements over his fitness, according to Daily Mail

Diego Costa has been one of Chelsea’s most important players this season, helping them to the top of the Premier League after a 13-game winning run.

Costa believes he is suffering from a lower back problem, which could be linked to his history of hamstring injuries.

But members of the Blues medical team are not convinced by Costa’s complaints and Conte has subsequently backed his staff.

The disagreement has led to a falling out between Costa, Conte and club physios with the striker not backing their methods

