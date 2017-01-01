Report : Joe Hart Hugely Intrested In Joining Liverpool

Man City ‘keeper Joe Hart is keen on a return to the Premier League, and has reportedly told friends he would jump at the chance to join Liverpool, says the Sunday Mirror.

The England international is currently on a season-long loan at Torino.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has endeavoured to solve the club’s goalkeeping woes – but both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have struggled to maintain their form at Anfield.

It is claimed Hart has already told his close friends that he would jump at the chance to play under Klopp.

Hart, 29, has come under fire in Italy for a series of mistakes but is said to be largely enjoying life abroad.

The England international remains Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate’s first choice shot-stopper.

He kept a clean sheet in Torino’s 1-0 win over Genoa before Christmas – the side’s last game before the Serie A winter break.

The post Report : Joe Hart Hugely Intrested In Joining Liverpool appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

