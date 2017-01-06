Report : Paulo Dybala Wants To Play For Real Madrid
Juventus star Paulo Dybala wants to play for Real Madrid in the future, reports Marca.
The 23-year-old Argentine is rated as one of the finest young forwards in world football and has a string of suitors. Recent reports claimed Barcelona tried – and failed – to lure him to the Camp Nou.
Dybala signed a five-year deal when he joined Juventus in 2015, but the Serie A champions want to extend his contract by a further year and offer him a pay rise in order to keep him in Turin.
They will propose a €7m-a-year deal in a bid to keep him out of Real Madrid’s clutches.
Real Madrid, including coach Zinedine Zidane, are admirers of Dybala and are aware that he wants to play for the Bernabeu giants.
