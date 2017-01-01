Pages Navigation Menu

Report : Real Madrid Drop Interest In Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out as a summer transfer target by  Spanish giants Real Madrid as his asking price is too high, according to new reports.

Aubameyang has scored 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund so far this season.

According to Calcio Mercato, however, Dortmund will not let the Gabonese international leave for less than €80m (£68m), which has reportedly put Real Madrid off making a bid for him.

The Gabon international has previously stated his desire to play for Real, as he made a promise to his grandfather that he would one day wear the club’s famous white shirt.

 

