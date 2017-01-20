Report: The North American Bitcoin Conference – Day Two

The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) has finished up its final day in Miami. Day two showcased a wide array of great speakers educating the crowd about the many benefits of bitcoin and its surrounding technologies.

Miami Bitcoin Conference – Day Two, Morning Sessions

As Bitcoin.com recently reported, attendees of the Miami Bitcoin conference TNABC had a lot of energy with everyone enjoying the event’s speakers and exhibits. Day two was no different as people filled up the James L. Knight Center auditorium to learn about bitcoin. Early morning discussions included talks by Steven Sprague founder of Rivetz and Finalhash CTO Marshall Long.

Outside in the exhibit halls, visitors saw demonstrations, products, and booths from companies such as Bitt, and a new bitcoin exchange called Prescott Regency. Moreover, attendees also met with developers and saw demos from the wallet company Airbitz. Other exhibits included the Ledger team displaying their products and selling the Nano S hardware wallet at a conference discount.

Bitcoin ATM manufacturers General Bytes had a working display model on the showcase floor and also showed a preview of the company’s NFC card models. Another ATM company in attendance was Athena Bitcoin who operates two machines in the Miami area and also run the exchange Bitquick. Guests also saw the host of Austin-based radio broadcast The Crypto Show, an Otika.tv broadcast from Tone Vays and the World Crypto Network attended virtually.

The morning talks and exhibits ended with MGT Capital’s John McAfee. Many bitcoiners were excited to hear the former U.S. presidential candidate and antivirus tycoon’s views concerning bitcoin security.

‘Pandora’s Box is Open,’ but Better Security is Needed

McAfee detailed how easy it is to compromise mobile phones and how bitcoin users should take better precautions than using their phones to store cryptocurrencies. McAfee explained how he would purposely interact with shady pop-ups affecting his mobile browser just to see what malicious hackers were doing.

The MGT Capital founder said he had lost thousands of dollars between four wallets just by interacting with these pop-ups. Hackers are using multiple types of keylogging techniques, and screen captures to compromise mobile phones explained McAfee. The Bitcoin community needs to get serious and put security at the forefront, said McAfee, before hackers clean sweep thousands of people’s phones. Many TNABC attendees seemed a bit shook from McAfee’s talk, and some wondered if he had a solution to the problem.

Disruptors, ICOs, and Hardware Wallets

Afternoon presentations included a talk by Dean Masley of the Blockchain Education Network detailing how the group was educating college students across the world about bitcoin. One notable happening that afternoon included Masley and his Unsung co-founder Jason King prepping food to feed Miami’s hungry. The Unsung team, with the help of The Crypto Show’s host, delivered meals during the event in Miami’s inner city district.

The rest of the conference included a compelling discussion about technological disruptors from Tally Capital’s Andrew Filipowski. Charlie Shrem explained his new venture and how the ICO environment was changing for the better. Other notable speakers that ended the day included Thomas France of Ledger Wallet, Brock Pierce of Blockchain Capital, Paul Puey of Airbitz, and Justin Newton of Netki.

The conference was a giant success as many guests explained they were very happy to attend the Miami event. Furthermore, Bitcoin.com let the hosts of Bitcoin Uncensored use our exhibition booth to broadcast which was far cleaner than the men’s restroom.

https://t.co/UtJJm85D5m welcomes the Bitcoin Uncensored team to broadcast live from our booth at @btcmiami_com. We both support free speech! pic.twitter.com/fdGJJ2lloR — Bitcoin News (@BTCTN) January 18, 2017

The Bitcoin community is growing larger by the minute, and conferences like these are educating people about the many benefits of decentralized protocols.

‘New Ideas Forged’

“One of the big aims of this conference was to help set the direction for Bitcoin’s near future, and I can’t imagine a better group of people to enable that,” TNABC event organizer Moe Levin told Bitcoin.com.

He summarized: “With their help, I think we’ve made some headway this weekend in defining the largest teething points that are inhibiting growth and made some steps toward overcoming these with new technologies and a more unified approach. Even if no concrete steps have been made, I know for a fact that many new connections have been made, that many new ideas have been forged, and that the work that was done here this weekend will come to fruition in the very near future.”

Did you attend The North American Bitcoin Conference? Let us know in the comments below.

Images courtesy of TNABC, and Jamie Redman

