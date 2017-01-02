Reports : Manchester United Could Be Lining Up £80 Million Harry Kane Bid

Man Utd are happy to spend as much as £80m in order to capture Spurs forward Harry Kane, according to reports on Calciomercato.com.

The England international, 23, is currently contracted to the north London club until the summer of 2022.

United have long been linked with Kane ever since he burst onto the scene and have a history of snapping up Tottenham stars.

Michael Carrick and Dimitar Berbatov are just a few of the United stars who originally came from White Hart Lane.

Kane has regularly denied any interest in leaving Tottenham, but speculation has persisted that he is a top target for United.

Kane’s Premier League Stats

Goals

2016/17 season: 10

2015/16 season: 25

2014/15 season: 21

Total: 59 goals in 100 Premier League appearances

