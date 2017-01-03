Pages Navigation Menu

Reports say Ini Edo is now engaged to oil magnet Stanley Uzochukwu – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment


Reports say Ini Edo is now engaged to oil magnet Stanley Uzochukwu
According to recent reports, Nollywood actress, Ini Edo is set to walk down the aisle once again. READ ALSO: Ini Edo's Marriage Crashes, Family Returns Bride Price. Recall that her first marriage to American-based businessman, Philip Ehiagwina crashed
