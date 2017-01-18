Reps advocate job security for Nigerian workers

…move to enforce compulsory registration of foreign companies

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously expressed support for the ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to ensure job security for Nigerians in the public and private sectors of the economy.

To this end, the lawmakers unanimously supported the legislative framework which seeks to enfore compulsory registration and sanction against erring foreign companies operating across the country.

They expressed the views during the debate on the bill for an Act to amend the Labour Act, Cap L1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to make further provisions for the compulsory registration of all foreign employers of Labour in Nigeria by Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and a bill for an Act to amend the Labour Act, Cap L1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to strengthen, review the fines and punishment stipulated in the Act, and for other related matters co-sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila, Majority Leader and Edward Pwajok (PDP-Plateau).

Some of the lawmakers who spoke in favour of the bill including Yussuff Lasun, Deputy Speaker; Nkiruka Onyejeocha and Rotimi Agunsoye (APC-Lagos) called for implementation of policies and programmes toward reducing the spare of unemployment in the country.

In his lead debate, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) who frowned at the influx of foreigners into the country under the guise of expatriates especially in the construction industry, noted that most of the jobs that should have been given to Nigerians were assigned to them.

According to him, the proposed bill provides for compulsory registration of all foreign employers of labour and effective supervision by the regulatory agencies.

In his submission, Yussuff Lasun (APC-Osun) who described the bill as “one of the most important” legislative framework, assured that the bill when passed into law will help Nigeria to come out of the current economic recession.

He also emphasised the need for overhaul of existing labour laws with the view to protect artisans and the informal sector from undue exploitation.

On her part, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, chairperson, House Committee on Aviation expressed optimism that the documentation of foreign workers will help to reduce the level of job losses to foreigners.

In his remarks, Rotimi Agunsoye, expressed support for ongoing move to check the excesses of foreign employers of labour operating across the country.

While ruling, Speaker Yakubu Dogara referred the bill to the House Committee on Labour for further legislative action.

