Reps ask IGP to probe unpaid entitlements of 3,000 dead police officers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the delay in the payment of entitlements owed 3,000 police officers who died in active service.

To this end, the House urged urged the Mohammed Idris, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to conduct investigation into the allegation with the view to provide succour to the families of the police personnel.

In his lead debate, Oghene Egoh (PDP-Lagos) noted that the Nigerian Police Force recently revealed that the entitlements of the officers who died in active service were yet to be paid to their dependent relatives.

He said it was disheartening that families of these officers who lost their lives while serving their country, were suffering undergoing hardship due to the failure of the Police authorities to pay insurance companies adequately to cover the personnel.

Egoh said, if left unchecked, the issue may set an ugly precedence that will demoralize the dedicated officers labouring to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the matter and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

