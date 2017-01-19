Reps call on FG to release fund meant for Judiciary

…as AGF assures on payment of unspent funds frozen in December 2016

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct relevant agencies to ensure immediate release all outstanding funds approved for the judiciary in the 2016 Appropriation Act to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

As an arm of government, the Judiciary was granted the front line charge of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

Section 81(3) provides that “any amount standing to the credit of the judiciary in the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation shall be paid directly to the National Judicial Council for disbursement to the heads of the courts established for the federation and the state’s under section 6 of this Constitution.”

Idris Ahmed, Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) had on Monday assured that all the unspent funds not released to various MDAs would be paid as the payment system has been reconfigured to address the challenge.

Ahmed who spoke in response to inquiry by members of the House Committees on Appropriation, Finance and Aids, Loans and Debt Management on the 2017-2019 borrowing plan and Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper, explained that the shut down of payment system was in line with best practice.

According to him, all unspent funds at the end of each financial year (31st December of every year) are to be returned to government’s coffer.

The Federal High Court in Olisa Agbakoba vs. Attorney General & 2 others suit FHC/ABJ/CS/63/2013 ruled that the Executive cannot appropriate for the judiciary.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion of urgent matter of public importance sponsored by Aminu Shagari, chairman, House Committee on Judiciary.

In his lead debate, Shagari (APC-Sokoto) noted that the total sum of N70 billion was approved for the judiciary in the 2016 Appropriation Act. He further noted that by virtue of section 81(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, the charge is charge on the consolidated revenue fund of the federation.

“For that reason, the release of this sum to the National Judicial Council should be given priority, subject to the provisions of the Constitution, over the above any other public expenditures.

“Concern that contrary to this clear intendment of the drafters of our constitution, the Federal Executive picks and selects when to and how much to release to the National Judicial Council,” he noted.

He expressed concern over the failure of the federal executive to release the budgetary allocation to the judiciary as when due was an infarction of section 81(3) of the constitution which if persists may lead to the grounding of the entire judiciary.

The lawmaker said that any threat to the proper functioning of the judiciary poses threat to national peace and security.

In his contribution, Raphael Igbokwe (PDP-Imo) stressed the need for the State Governors who received bail out funds from Federal Government to pay all outstanding salaries to their workers without further delay.

While ruling on the motion, Yussuff Lasun, Deputy Speaker who presided over the plenary session, mandated the joint committee of federal judiciary and finance to liaise with relevant agencies to ensure compliance.

