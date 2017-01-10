Pages Navigation Menu

Reps committed to ending recession – Dogara

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Politics

Fashola, Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has promised Nigerians that they are committed to enacting laws that will move the country out of recession. Dogara said this on Tuesday on the floor of the House during his address after resumption of plenary. He also assured that reforms to the Budget process will […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

