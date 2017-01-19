Reps direct IG to pay entitlements of 3,000 deceased police officers

By Emma Ovuakporie & Jonhbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives, yesterday, told the Inspector General of Police, IG, Mr Ibrahim Idris and the Police Service Commission, to investigate the reason behind the non-payment of entitlements to the families of over 3,000 dead police officers with a view to commence payment without delay.

The House also mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to ensure implementation and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

The resolution was sequel to a motion by Oghene Egoh, who represents Amuwo Odofin federal constituency of Lagos State.

Egoh in the motion stated that, “The families of the policemen whose entitlements are not paid are suffering bitterly, many can no longer pay their rent, their children are out of school and the harsh economic situation in the country is making live unbearable for them.”

He added that it was disheartening that families of these officers, who lost their lives in service to their country were suffering untold hardship due to the Nigerian Police Force’s failure to pay Insurance companies adequately to cover their personnel.

He expressed worry that, if the situation was “left unresolved, it will set a very ugly precedent that will demoralise our dedicated men and women labouring to sacrifice their lives to protect lives and properties of fellow Nigerians.

“Considering the importance of the police force to the security of every country, it would be a well-deserved honour for the men and women of the Nigeria police who died in active police to be paid their entitlements to encourage the police to work hard in their duty of policing, which in most cases endanger their lives.”

