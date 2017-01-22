Reps Majority leader, Gbajabiamila begs Igbos to believe in one Nigeria
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has appealed to all Nigerians, to live in unity with one another. Gbajabila, who said this on Saturday at the ‘New Year Luncheon’ he organised for Igbo communities in his Surulere 1 Constituency, urged them and other all ethnic groups to believe in “one […]
