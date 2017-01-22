Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps Majority leader, Gbajabiamila‎ begs Igbos to believe in one Nigeria

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gbajabiamila1

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has appealed to all Nigerians, to live in unity with one another. Gbajabila, who said this on Saturday at the ‘New Year Luncheon’ he organised for Igbo communities in his Surulere 1 Constituency, urged them and other all ethnic groups to believe in “one […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Reps Majority leader, Gbajabiamila‎ begs Igbos to believe in one Nigeria

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.