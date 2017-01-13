Reps move to outlaw security orderlies for politicians

Honour, seek benefits for anti-terror heroes

To check abuses, the House of Representatives yesterday sought the withdrawal of security orderlies from civilians.Adopting a motion by Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), the lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction at the manner officers were being used for undignified purposes.

He listed some of the misplaced activities to include assaulting, harassing and manhandling of innocent citizens, arguing unless they were withdrawn, the security personnel will keep constituting nuisance to the society.

Chinda named current political office holders, their predecessors and businessmen as categories of politicians perpetuating the abuses.The House, therefore, urged its committees on Army, Air force, Navy, Police and Interior to examine the concerns and report back in four weeks.

Also yesterday, the House honoured the military personnel fighting insurgency in the North East.Observing a minute silence for those killed as well as commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to restoration of normalcy in the region, the lower chamber of the National Assembly sought insurance cover and housing schemes for the military officers to compensate their gallantry.

Considering a motion by Mohammed Monguno and Abdussamad Dasuki, both APC representatives from Borno State, the lawmakers unanimously agreed on granting the incentives to the personnel through the Federal Ministry of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff for restoring the people’s confidence in the armed forces.

They also asked the House Committee on Defence to monitor developments in the rescued communities to avoid a relapse into the ugly scenarios of the past.They also urged the Federal Government to formulate policies aimed at safeguarding widows of fallen soldiers.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

