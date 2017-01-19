Reps pass proceed of crimes bill

The Anti-corruption campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration gained a boost on Wednesday as the House of Representatives passed the bill seeking to enforce seizure of proceeds of crime.

The House adopted the bill at the Committee of the Whole, noting that proceeds of crime bill was passed by preceding Assembly and forwarded to the President for assent, but for which assent was withheld and therefore was not communicated before the end of the tenure of the last Assembly.

The lawmakers adopted the motion, which seeks to reconsider the ‘Proceeds of crime bill, 2016, in line with Order 12 Rule 16 of the Standing Orders of the House, according to Kayode Oladele, chairman, House Committee on Financial Crime.

Going by the provision of the Standing Order approved by the 8th Assembly provides that the House may resolve that such bills upon being regazetted or clean copies circulated be re-considered in the Committee of the Whole without being commenced de-novo,” Oladele said.

The bill seeks to provide for effective legal and institutional framework for the recovery and management of the proceeds of crime or benefits derived from unlawful activities.

It also seeks to deprive a person of the proceeds of an unlawful activity, the instrumentalities of an offence and any other benefit derived from offence committed within or outside Nigeria.

According to the Section 2 of the bill, the Act applies to “the investigation, detection, identification, tracing and recovery of realisable assets and the proceeds and instrumentalities of unlawful activity either by

Section 96 of the bill provides for the establishment of Crimes recovery and management agency saddled with the responsibility to acquire, hold, purchase, mortgage and deal howsoever with property, movable or immovable, real or personal assets subject to the provision of the Land Use Act.

Section 146 of the bill provides for establishment of confiscated and forfeited properties account where proceeds of such assets recovered by Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal and other government agencies shall be paid into.

Section 41 of the bill also provides that the Court is required to order forfeiture of any property within Nigeria which represents the proceeds of unlawful activity or instrumentality of an offence under the laws of a foreign country within whose jurisdiction such offence or activity will be punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year and which will be punishable by imprisonment under the laws of Nigeria if the act or activity has occured within Nigeria.

The bill also provides for investigation as captured in the money laundering (prohibition) Act.

The post Reps pass proceed of crimes bill appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

