Reps probe FRC over church controversy – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa


Reps probe FRC over church controversy
The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to probe the activities of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) over the recent controversy that trailed the purported resignation of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), …
