Reps Query BOI Boss Over N500bn Airline Intervention Fund – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Reps Query BOI Boss Over N500bn Airline Intervention Fund
Leadership Newspapers
The House of Representatives on Monday queried the Acting Managing Director of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr Waheed Olagunju, over the N500 billion power and airline intervention fund (PAIF). The PAIF was established by the Central Bank of Nigeria …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG