Reps receive Committee’s report on MTEF, fiscal policy

The report on the the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper has been laid before the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The report was laid by Ibrahim Babangida, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation during the Tuesday plenary session barely 20 hours after the interactive session with the Kemi Adeosun, Minister of…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Reps receive Committee’s report on MTEF, fiscal policy appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

