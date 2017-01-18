Reps receive Committee’s report on MTEF, fiscal policy
The report on the the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper has been laid before the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The report was laid by Ibrahim Babangida, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation during the Tuesday plenary session barely 20 hours after the interactive session with the Kemi Adeosun, Minister of…
