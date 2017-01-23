Reps say N145 fuel pump price “fraudulent”
The House of Representatives on Monday, critized the current pricing system of premium motor spirit by the Petroleum Products Price Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), describing it as “fraudulent”. The lawmakers insisted that Nigerians should not buy petrol for more than N70 per litre. The arguments were canvassed when an ad hoc committee of the House on […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
