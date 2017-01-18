Pages Navigation Menu

Reps Seek Compulsory Registration Of Foreign Employers

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Worried about the exploitation of Nigerians by foreign employers of labour and to ensure job security for citizens of the country, the House of Representatives yesterday read for a second time, a bill for an Act to amend the Labour Act.

The bill which seeks to make further provisions for the compulsory registration of all foreign employers of labour in Nigeria by the ministry also seeks to strengthen and review the fines and punishment stipulated in the Act.

Sponsor of the bill and Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila in his debate noted that the amendment is to give priority to Nigerian workers over foreign workers, ensure good working conditions and registration of foreign employers of labor.

He said, “The bill is to protect Nigerian workers from exploitation, maltreatment by foreign employer.

