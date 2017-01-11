Reps Seek Establishment of Fire Service Officers in 774 LGAs

The House of Representatives yesterday urged federal government to provide adequate funds to enable the Federal Fire Service extend its presence in the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

The House, also mandated it’s Committee on Interior to ensure implementation of the decision.

The representatives while adopting a motion sponsored by the member representingEsan/West, Esan/Central and Igueben federal constituency of Edo state Joseph Edionwele, unanimously agreed that services of the Federal Fire Service is not extended to remote communities.

Edionwele in the motion explained that the Federal Fire Service Act created a fire service for the nation but its structure and operational modalities had rendered it incapable of making its impact felt throughout the country.

According to him, the fire services are being enjoyed by areas within the vicinity of state capitals and the Federal Capital Territory.

He stated further that many communities in remote local government areas that could not enjoy services of the Federal Fire Service, since their offices are usually local in the state capital.

Edionwele observed many of such communities had suffered colossal losses due to fire outbreaks and have continued to live under the threat of fire outbreaks without hope of reprieve.

