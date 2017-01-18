Reps set to grant autonomy to LGAs- Dogara
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has said that the House wills do everything to grant financial autonomy to Local Governments in the amendments being sought in the 1999 constitution. Dogara said this when he met with the national executive committee of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), on Wednesday in Abuja. According to him, granting LGs autonomy is the only way to accelerate development at the grassroots.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG