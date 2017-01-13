Pages Navigation Menu

Reps summon IGP Idris over alleged diversion of police funds

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

IGP, Mr Ibrahim Idris

The House of Representatives has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to answer questions over the alleged diversion of N1.2billion, which was meant for the purchase of 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers for the Nigeria Police. Idris allegedly diverted the money for other uses. The lower chamber also alleged that the IGP bought 64 Toyota […]

