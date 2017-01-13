Reps Summon IGP Over Violation Of Procurement Act

The House of Representatives has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to appear before its committee on police affairs on 19 January, 2017 over allegations of diversion of N6 billion approved for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 102 police stations across the country.

The summon follows a motion by Hon. Onyenwife Gabriel in which he informed that the IG refused to honour invitation of the police affairs committee.

Onyenwife alleged that the sum N6 billion which was appropriated in the 2016 budget for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 102 police stations nationwide was diverted for other uses without recourse to, or approval of the National Assembly as well as violating the public procurement act in the purchase of 10 Toyota cars.

He noted that N1.2 billion was also approved for the purchase of 10 armoured personnel carriers by the Nigeria Police Force but was equally diverted for the purchase of 64 Toyota Hiace Commuter vehicles without the approval of the National Assembly;

According to the lawmakers, “these infractions of the Appropriation Act 2016, the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 and the Public Procurement Act, 2007 are just two of the several infractions committed by the Nigeria Police Force in the course of implementation of the 2016 budget”.

He revealed that the committee on police affairs had invited the IGP on 6th and 13th December 2016 “to explain or justify these perceived infractions but he failed or refused to honour the invitations or justify his failure or refusal to attend.

