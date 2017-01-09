Reps to debate 2017 budget estimates, embark on oversight functions

Barring last minute changes, members of the House of Representatives are expected to resume legislative activities tomorrow, when they are expected to deliberate on the state of the nation.

The lawmakers are also expected to embark on oversight of various projects implemented by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as they await the production of copies of the 2017-budget proposal presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the joint session of the National Assembly before embarking on Christmas and New Year recess.

Abdulrasak Namdas, chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs via a telephone conversation, told BusinessDay that the N7.298 trillion budget estimates for 2017 fiscal year would be given necessary priority on resumption, as the House would also continue debate on several bills at first and second reading.

“When we resume, we will be discussing some of the bills that are already in place. As you know, budget will be looked into, because it remains our priority.

“When we closed, a lot of things happened but we will be expecting the Committees assigned to carry out legislative actions on the Southern Kaduna crisis to brief us detailed information.

“There are also several other issues that we’ll discuss when we resume, I can assure you that,” Namdas said.

On the Southern Kaduna crisis, the House spokesman stressed that the Committee assigned to interface with Federal Government on the resolution, which seeks to establish Military Battalion in Southern Kaduna, would brief the House on the steps taken so far.

Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader, while giving insight on the 2017 budget, assured that the 2016 Appropriations Act would elapsed on May 5, 2017.

“Therefore despite the laying of 2017 budget by Mr. President on the 14th day of December 2016, the life of the 2016 budget only terminates on May 5, 2017. The essence of this clarification is that the Committees of the House upon resumption in January 2017 will embark on rigorous oversight functions to ensure that the Ministries and Government Agencies do not abandon the implementation of the 2016 budget.

“In this context, the House of Representatives will not allow Nigerians suffer from any haphazard implementation of the 2016 budget. We will continue to support the Executive with necessary legislative instruments required to increase economic activities in the country and alleviate the suffering of the masses.

“As custodians of peoples’ mandate, we are concerned by the devastating effects of economic recession in the lives of our people,” Gbajabiamila said.

On his part, Kehinde Agboola, who confirmed Namdas’ position, assured that the House would look at the ‘State of the Nation,’ with the view to intervene and proffer solutions.

He added that the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review chaired by Yussuff Lasun would also continue its assignment while other pending bills would be given accelerated consideration on this floor of the House.

While responding to questions on the 2017 budget, Agboola noted that the House was yet to receive copies of the 2017 budget proposal from the Presidency.

