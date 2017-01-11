Reps to debate controversial code of governance on churches, mosques, today

The House of Representatives is expected to commence debate on the crisis generated by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), which approved 20 years tenure in office for heads of non-profit organisations including churches and mosques.

Leo Ogor, Minority Leader, who raised the point of Order during Tuesday plenary session, stressed the need for Federal Government to educate Nigerians on the law, as it was not passed by the National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday approved the sack of the FRCN Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Jim Obazee.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu had dissolved the board of the council and had approved the immediate removal and the replacement of the Executive Secretary and the reconstitution of the board of the FRCN and had appointed Adedotun Sulaiman as Chairman of the council, while Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council.

Ogor, who moved a motion under urgent national importance on the issue said, “it is important that the House clarifies the issue regarding the regulation passed by the FRCN, so as to correct the erroneous impression in the public.

“The decision of FRCN was not based on the law passed by the National Assembly,” he said.

