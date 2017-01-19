Reps to set up 10-member committee to probe accidental bombing of IDP camp

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to set up a 10-member investigative committee that will probe the accidental bombing within Rann IDP camp in Borno State.

The Rann IDP camp in Kala-balge Local Government Area caters for thousands of persons displaced by Boko Haram.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of the motion under Matter of urgent public importance sponsored by Muhammed Zorro (APC-Jigawa).

Some of the lawmakers who spoke in favour of the motion which lasted for over one hour, include: Andulrasak Namdas (APC-Adamawa), Anayo Nnembe, Pally Iriase (APC-Edo), Nasir Ahmed (APC-Kano), Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje, Olusegun Dokun and Adebanjo Bandele (APC-Lagos).

In his lead debate, Zorro, chairman, House Committee on IDPs, Refugees and North East initiative, acknowledged ongoing preliminary explanation by the Armed Forces Command that the incident was not deliberate act of targeting, nor a hostile act on the civilian population whose lives it had the duty to safe-guard and protect.

He however noted that there are counter claims from a cross section of the humanitarian actors and the Media surrounding the actual casualty figure so far recorded in the wake of the incidence.

To this end, he emphasised the need for the House to initiate an independent probe of the incident with the view to “ascertain whether the air strike was in accordance with strict observance of the rules of engagement (ROE) under the air law and as enshrined under international humanitarian law (ihl), otherwise the Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC).”

Zorro said: “recently, we celebrated the galantry of our armed forces for their exploit in taking over the dreaded sambisa forest and routing out the Boko Haram terrorist. But today, we are in mourning mood wearing long faces due to an unfortunate mishap of airstrike that claimed the lives of innocent IDPs, soldiers, Aid wokers among others.

“Today, the Red Cross has put the causualty figure at 50, but the team of Doctors on the field gave thiers as over a hundred.

“I therefore appeal to my colleagues that the House send a 10-man committee to Borno to assess the extent of destruction and the actual number of casualty,” he urged.

In his contribution, Anayo Nnembe (PDP-Ebonyi) said: “This unfortunate incident happened because the Ariforce didn’t do due diligence, because if the Air Force can bomb the IDPs, one day it would come and bomb the Aso Rock and National Assembly complex.

“They have not done well and they should seat up and put their arts in order,” he alerted.

Abdulrazak Namdas, chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity admonshed the Air Force to carry out “serious surveilance and gather intelligence before they launch airtstike so as not to repeat this ugly incident.

“Today we saw in the media both local and foreign that the Nigerian Air force had bombed innocent civilians in the IDP camp.”

In his presentation, Jeffery Oker Jev, chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business blamed the incident on ‘Intelligence failure’ on the part of the Nigerian Air Force.

“I think it was last week a motion came on this floor praising our military for their heroic art of reclaiming the Sambisa forest, only for us to wake up this morning and hear that the same military had bombed IDPs, and other innocent aid workers and even soldiers on the ground.

“I think this accident underscores the intelligence failure of our institutions because if there was good intelligence network, there was no way that could have happened.

“It happens to best military in the world, but it becomes necessary to ensure that our military have access to the best of intelligence gathering before they carry out an attack,” Oker Jev stressed.

In his submission, Pally Iriase, Deputy Majority Whip, expressed support for the probe, urging that the House to ascertain the veracity of the claims by the military authorities.

“We have been told that what happened was as a result of human error, but as a parliament, we should not take it hook line and sinker. We should investigate the causes and ascertain the veracity of what the military authority is telling us.

“I know for sure that no pilot flies for an operation without clear instructions and these instructions are usually based on intelligence gathering.

“So I’m not convinced with the story of human error or accident because orders to fire must have come from certain quarters by somebody. So I urge the House to dig deeply into the matter and ask intelligent questions on this matter,” Iriase (APC-Edo) urged.

On his part, Aminu Shehu Shagari, chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, who described the accidental bombing of the IDP camp as unfortunate situation expressed optimism that “Major General Lucky Erhabor is an articulate officer and a gentleman who must have considered all the components before an air strike. But if it is negligence then the matter must be properly investigated.”

Also speaking, Samson Okwu, Chairman, House Committee on Air Force Committee who commiserated with members of the National Assemblly and families of the victims, apologised on behalf of the Nigerian Air Force over the unfortunate incident.

Okwu (PDP-Benue) explained that “this same soldiers had fought with the vigour of men of valour but unfortunately this error suddenly robbed them of the shine they deserve.

“I want to apologise on behalf of the Nigerian Air Force that they should forgive us as this error occurs in every part of the world.

“There was an intelligence gathering that indicated that insurgents were sighted in the area and the military acted based on that information.”

The military authorities had on Tuesday explained that the soldiers got information of movement of Boko Haram members and deployed ground troops and air cover to tackle the terrorists.

However, the air support mistakenly dropped the bomb which eventually killed scores of people and injured hundred of internally displaced persons and Aid workers including officials of the Doctors without Borders (MSF).

In response to the ugly incident, the Borno State Government ordered all hospitals in Maiduguri to be prepared to receive and promptly treat the injured.

It was also gathered that an International Red Cross, ICRC, helicopter has been deployed to the camp to evacuated the wounded to various hospitals.

