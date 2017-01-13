Pages Navigation Menu

Reps To Start Review Of 2017 Budget In Two Weeks

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

The House of Representatives says it is set to pass the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, next week to prepare way for the commencement of consideration of the 2017 Appropriation Bill. The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, disclosed this on Thursday at a …

