Reps urge FG to offer Gambian President asylum

The House of Representatives on Thursday, called on the Federal Government to consider asylum offer for Gambia President, Yahya Jammeh. The house, however, advised Jammeh to respect the wish of the citizens of the country, who voted against him in the recent presidential election. It expressed support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led diplomatic negotiations at […]

The post Reps urge FG to offer Gambian President asylum appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

