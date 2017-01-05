Rescued Chibok Girl is No. 49 on Our List – BBOG Revealed
Members of the BringBackOurGirls #BBOG confirmed that the girl who was rescued on Thursday alongside her six- month old baby is one of the remaining 196 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity.
The group’s spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, said “Rakiya Abubakar Gali is #49 on our list.”
