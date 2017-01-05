Pages Navigation Menu

Rescued Chibok Girl is No. 49 on Our List – BBOG Revealed

Members of the BringBackOurGirls #BBOG confirmed that the girl who was rescued on Thursday alongside her six- month old baby is one of the remaining 196 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity.rescued-chibok-girl-is-no-49-on-our-list-bbog-revealed-1

The group’s spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, said “Rakiya Abubakar Gali is #49 on our list.”

