Rescued girl is no 49 on list – #BBOG

Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) advocacy have said the newly rescued Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar Gali, is number 49 on their list.

#BBOG confirmed that the girl who was rescued on Thursday alongside her six- month old baby is one of the remaining 196 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity.

The group’s spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, said “Rakiya Abubakar Gali is #49 on our list.”

