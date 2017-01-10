Research Writers / Data Analysts at Tedikom Wireless Limited
Tedikom Wireless Limited, is recruiting to fill the position of: Research Writer / Data Analyst. The position is located in Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics.
This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG