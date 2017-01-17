Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Researcher sounds alarm over CT water supply levels – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Researcher sounds alarm over CT water supply levels
Eyewitness News
A water management researcher has warned that if the City of Cape Town does not ramp up its water conservation campaign, the situation could be dire. FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: EWN. Cape Town fires · Cape Town water …
CT water levels dropping sharplyiAfrica.com
Record numbers at all Cape Town's major attractions – and there's more to comeNews24
Cape Town mulls tightened water restrictions as consumption spikesCitizen
Times LIVE –The South African –Nigeria Today
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.