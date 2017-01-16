Reserve Bank of India Successfully Tests Blockchain Technology
The Indian central bank recently tested Bitcoin’s underlying blockchain technology. The Reserve Bank of India’s research arm is said to be involved in its first ever end-to-end test of the technology along with other stakeholders of the country’s financial system. Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), the Reserve Bank’s research arm has … Continue reading Reserve Bank of India Successfully Tests Blockchain Technology
The post Reserve Bank of India Successfully Tests Blockchain Technology appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG