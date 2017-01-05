Resident Doctors Calls Off 50-Day-old Strike

…As FG Commence Payment Of Salaries

‎Striking resident doctors of the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital have yesterday called off the 50 days old strike action following the Federal Government commencement of the payment of outstanding salaries.

The Resident Doctors,who had on November 15th under the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) embarked on strike action over the refusal of the Federal Government to pay full salaries and salaries arrears, ‎called off the strike due to the Federal Government commencement of payment of their outstanding salaries from September to December,2016.

According to the ARD, the Federal Government has also promised to pay up the salary arrears owed from February to April, and May within the month.

Confirming the development, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Dr Dennis Alagoa,commended the Federal Government for looking at the demand of the Doctors and commencing payment of salaries owed.

Alagoa also called on the aggrieved members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, (MHWUN), the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) and the Dental

Technicians (DT) to call off their ongoing strike action and resume work due to the clear understanding that government will pay the outstanding within the month.

According to Alagoa, “The management has been begging the unions to resume work as the government has resolved to no work no pay, for those that will not report for work. Union leaders are misleading the members not to report for duty that they have pledged to safe lives in discharging their duty.”

“So starting from this January no work no pay has taken effect,as any day they didn’t turn up their money is deducted,” he said.

The President of (ARD), Dr. Onini Ebimobowei, the Federal Government has paid their salaries from Sep. to Dec. in full and their shortfall of 52 percent from February to April just remaining May.

He lauded present administration for making it possible for them to go back to work, as they have promised to pay the remaining outstanding one month.

Dr. Ebimobowei, said that their resumption was in the interest of the patients and Bayelsa people at large.

The President, said they decided to suspend the strike in the interest of our patients who we consider paramount.

