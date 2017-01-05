Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Resident doctors in Oyo threaten to down tools Jan.12

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in Oyo State has threatened to indefinitely withdraw its services beginning Jan. 12, if the government fails to correct the anomalies and injustices in the health sector. The resident doctors made this known on Thursday in Ogbomosho at a news conference jointly called by the branches of the association at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LTH), Ogbomoso.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.