Resident doctors in Oyo threaten to down tools Jan.12

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in Oyo State has threatened to indefinitely withdraw its services beginning Jan. 12, if the government fails to correct the anomalies and injustices in the health sector. The resident doctors made this known on Thursday in Ogbomosho at a news conference jointly called by the branches of the association at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LTH), Ogbomoso.

