Resident doctors protest decay in health sector

Resident doctors of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) on Tuesday protested against what they termed as poor healthcare system in the country. The doctors, who came out in their numbers at the hospital, wore black ribbons, saying that it was to signify the poor state of the healthcare system in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the doctors displayed placards with inscriptions as, “The health system is dead, pay us our entitlement”; “Health institutions across the country are in a state of disrepair”.

