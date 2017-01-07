Resident in Shock as Physically Challenged Wife Kills Herself After Her 6-year-old Daughter was R3ped In Delta

A 35-year-old physically challenged housewife (name withheld) in Edjeba Street, Warri metropolis, Delta State, yesterday morning allegedly killed herself after she got information that her six-year-old daughter was r*ped.

According to information gathered, the woman killed herself by drinking an insecticide poison in a container popularly called Ango 90 after chasing away her daughter’s defiler from her room.

The rapists had earlier burgled her provision store where they committed the act. Sources said her husband may have also contributed to her death as he often brought home his girlfriends who usually ridiculed her for her predicament.

Unconfirmed sources said the woman had also allegedly caught her husband in bed with her teenage daughter from a previous marriage.

The Divisional Police Officer, Daudu Police Station, Warri, Mr. Chris Akpe, confirmed that the police found the woman’s body lying on the ground in her room with a container believed to be insecticide Ango 90.

He said investigation was ongoing.